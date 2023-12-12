HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ISL-10 | Chennaiyin and Bengaluru FC will both look for an elusive win

While the host squandered two-goal leads in its previous two matches to be held to draws, the visitor will want to end its six-match winless run

December 12, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Chennai

Sankar Narayanan E.H.
Chennaiyin players at a training session on Tuesday.

Chennaiyin players at a training session on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: x@ChennaiyinFC

Chennaiyin FC will be hoping to get back to winning ways in the Indian Super League when it hosts rival Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday.

The visitor, playing for the first time since parting ways with coach Simon Grayson, will want to end its six-match winless run.

CFC coach Owen Coyle believes the Bengaluru players will be hungry to perform under interim coach Renedy Singh.

“I don’t think being under a new coach makes BFC vulnerable. They will be even more dangerous, and we have to respect that. However, we know that we can stand toe-to-toe with anyone when we are at our best,” Coyle said ahead of the game.

Bengaluru’s players at a training session on Tuesday.

Bengaluru’s players at a training session on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: X@bengalurufc

The host, with nine points from nine matches, stands eighth on the table. The side squandered a two-goal lead and shared points in its previous two outings.

“We know we should have picked up more points in the previous games, but the essence of what we are doing is good, and we just have to bring everything together,” Coyle said.

“I would say we are the most exciting team in the league because we are committed to our attacking style, but we also want to nullify the goals we are conceding,” he added.

BFC is ninth on the table with just seven points from nine games, and an away victory in the derby may give its campaign a much-needed boost.

Related Topics

soccer / sport / sports event / national tournament / national championship / Bangalore / Chennai

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.