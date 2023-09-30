ADVERTISEMENT

ISL-10 | Blasters confident against Scott Cooper’s Jamshedpur

September 30, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - KOCHI

Stan Rayan

Up for the challenge: Luna says Kerala will have to work hard to walk away with all three points against The Red Miners. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports

: Playing in a massive stadium packed to the brim, with the entire crowd rooting for the home side could be a very difficult experience for visiting teams.

And though Jamshedpur FC head coach Scott Cooper spoke with a bit of envy about the great support Kerala Blasters FC enjoys in Kochi. He also felt that the heavy rain here could be a great leveller. The two teams meet in the ISL at the Nehru Stadium on Sunday.

“When you play against any team that’s got fan support like the Blasters have, you have to match the work rate as an opponent...and play with your eyes wide open,” said Cooper.

“The rain does affect the game, it is a factor. And it probably is a disadvantage to the home team. It’s a leveller.”

But Blasters’ assistant coach Frank Dauwen brushed that away.

“Even tomorrow, when it rains, it’s not going to be a problem. Normally, before the game, we need water for the pitch so I think it’s no problem,” said Dauwen.

The Blasters began its season with a 2-1 victory over Bengaluru and though Jamshedpur managed only a goalless draw against East Bengal, Kochi’s Adrian Luna feels it could be a difficult match.

“They are going to play five in the back or in the middle so it’s going to be a difficult block to break but we are going to do it and we are going to win,” said Luna. “But we have to work really hard.”

