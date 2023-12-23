GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ISL-10 | Bengaluru will hope to extend its dream start under coach Zaragoza

December 23, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

N. Sudarshan
Gaffer: BFC had beaten Jamshedpur in its first game under coach Zaragoza.

Gaffer: BFC had beaten Jamshedpur in its first game under coach Zaragoza. | Photo Credit: X@bengalurufc

Bengaluru FC will hope that its dream start under new head coach Gerard Zaragoza extends a little more when it meets NorthEast United FC in an Indian Super League fixture at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday.

In the Spaniard’s first game in charge last weekend, BFC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0 for only its second win of the campaign. Three more points for the league’s ninth-placed side will brighten up the mood further and help its National team players break for the Asian Cup in good spirits.

“The players stepped on the pitch with a renewed mentality and they were willing to fight together,” Zaragoza said about the positives he took from the contest against JFC. “And we have spoken about the same thing through this week at training.

“We’ve analysed them [NorthEast]. They are one of the best sides when it comes to set-pieces, and they also possess good individual talent. [But] I feel we had a really nice week working together, and I would like for us to go out and control the game.”

Like BFC, NorthEast has also struggled this season, accumulating just 10 points (two wins). But it sits one spot above BFC on better goal difference, despite having played a game less (10 to BFC’s 11). Its away record, though, is worrisome. On a 21-match winless streak on the road in the ISL, coach Juan Pedro Benali will be desperate to course-correct.

“It’s going to be a difficult game, but we know our job,” said Benali. “We play our way, always to get the best result possible. I cannot comment on his (Zaragoza’s) style of play because it’s only been one game.

“But, we see there are some slight changes in the teams, in players, [and] the approach is totally different. There are new ideas and fresh air, which is why it won’t be easy.”

Both teams will be missing key defenders; BFC centre-back Slavko Damjanovic, who has started nine of 11 matches, is suspended, and so is NorthEast left-back Tondonba Singh, who has played nearly every minute of his club’s 10 ties this season, but for the previous game against Mohun Bagan SG where he was sent off.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.