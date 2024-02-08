GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ISL-10 | Williams’ strike does it for Bengaluru against Chennaiyin

The victory propels BFC (14 points) from eleventh to sixth on the points table

February 08, 2024 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - Bengaluru

Ashwin Achal
Making a difference: Williams shrugged off his marker and found the net. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

A second-half strike from Ryan Williams helped Bengaluru FC take a giant leap in the Indian Super League here on Wednesday.

Williams’ goal gave the home side a 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, and powered BFC (14 points) from eleventh to sixth on the points table.

Williams came good after several chances went abegging for his side. Denmark striker Oliver Drost, making his first appearance for BFC, won the ball in midfield and made a short pass to Halicharan Narzary. With a silken through ball, Narzary sent Williams on a run. The Australian shrugged off his marker and slotted it into the net.

The introduction of Drost and Narzary — the duo came on together as substitutes — provided impetus to the BFC attack.

A lacklustre Chennaiyin (12 points) dropped one spot to tenth. The visitor, returning to the field after a two-week break, looked rusty.

BFC dominated possession and created better chances. Chennaiyin’s best opportunity came in the 49th minute, when Connor Shields had only the custodian to beat. A rushed side-footed effort, however, sailed over the bar.

The first half belonged to BFC, even if its finishing skills left a lot to be desired.

Sunil Chhetri and Williams linked well to make the defenders sweat. Chhetri would be disappointed to fluff a sitter inside the box, when he missed a perfectly weighted pass served on a platter. In general, players from both units struggled with their first touch, cutting short most promising advances.

The result: BFC 1 (Ryan Williams 62) bt Chennaiyin FC 0.

