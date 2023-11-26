HamberMenu
ISL-10 | Bengaluru FC held by NorthEast United

November 26, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Bengaluru FC’s wait for its first away win of the 2023-24 Indian Super League season continued as it was held 1-1 by NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

Skipper Sunil Chhetri’s penalty strike on 36 minutes was canceled out by an Aleksandar Jovanovic own goal in first-half added time. BFC is eighth in the table on six points while NorthEast is sixth on nine points.

The away side took the lead when Javi Hernandez was brought down in the area by goalie Mirshad Michu, and Chhetri converted from the spot. BFC conceded when M.S. Jithin, having found himself in space down the right flank, fired a cross that deflected off a hapless Jovanovic and evaded Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s outstretched arm.

The result: NorthEast United FC 1 (Jovanovic og-45+3) drew with Bengaluru FC 1 (Chhetri 36).

