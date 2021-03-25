Iqbal delivers for CCFC

His injury-time goal helps the team beat NEROCA 2-1

Former champion Chennai City FC ended its Hero I-League campaign on a high, beating NEROCA FC 2-1 at the Kishore Bharati Stadium on Thursday.

Mohamed Iqbal netted the winner in added time for Chennai City, which finished third in Group B (relegation leg) with 15 points from 14 outings.

Demir Avdic had scored the opening goal for Chennai City in the first half before NEROCA’s Romtan Singh equalised in the final minute of the second half.

NEROCA tallied eight points from 14 matches to finish at the bottom.

Aizawl FC scored two late goals to overcome the challenge of debutant Sudeva Delhi FC 2-1 at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium.

Kean Lewis put Sudeva ahead in the 42nd minute before substitute Rohmingthanga Bawlte levelled it for Aizawl in the 90th.

Vanlalremdika strikes

Brandon Vanlalremdika found the target from the spot in the final minute of injury time to trigger celebrations in the Aizawl camp. Sudeva was reduced to 10 men in the 34th minute when Sairuatkima was sent off.

Aizawl finished on top of the group with 24 points from 14 matches while Sudeva was second with 18.

The results:

NEROCA 1 (Romtan Singh 90) lost to Chennai City FC 2 (Demir Avdic 24, Mohamed Iqbal 90+4).

Aizawl FC 2 (Rohmingthanga Bawlte 90, Brandon Vanlalremdika 90+6-pen) bt Sudeva Delhi FC 1 (Kean Lewis 42).