Inter shades Milan derby with Lautaro brace

Clean strike: Romelu Lukaku fires in Inter Milan’s third.

Milan

21 February 2021 21:56 IST

Barcelona held after late Cadiz penalty; Everton lays to rest Anfield ghost

Two goals from Lautaro Martinez and one from Romelu Lukaku earned Inter Milan a 3-0 win over AC Milan in Sunday’s derby clash at the San Siro, sending Antonio Conte’s side four points clear at the top of the Serie A standings.

Barcelona compounded its Champions League misery by drawing on Sunday at home to Cadiz, which scored an 89th-minute penalty to snatch a 1-1 draw.

James Maddison and Harvey Barnes scored quick-fire first-half goals as Leicester City notched up a 2-1 win away to Aston Villa to go second in the Premier League table.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier on Saturday, Everton enjoyed its first Premier League win at Liverpool since 1999 with a 2-0 victory condemning Jurgen Klopp’s fading champion’s to a fourth straight home defeat.

Liverpool has not lost four home matches in a row in the league since 1923.

The results: Premier League: West Ham 2 (Antonio 5, Lingard 47) bt Tottenham 1 (Moura 64); Aston Villa 1 (Traore 48) lost to Leicester 2 (Maddison 19, Barnes 23).

LaLiga: Barcelona 1 (Messi 32-pen) drew with Cadiz 1 (Álex 89-pen).

Serie A: Parma 2 (Cornelius 3, Kucka 32-pen) drew with Udinese 2 (Okaka 64, Nuytinck 80); AC Milan 0 lost to Inter Milan 3 (Lautaro 5, 57, Lukaku 66).

Bundesliga: Augsburg 1 (Niederlechner 5) drew with Bayer Leverkusen 1 (Tapsoba 90+4).

Saturday: Premier League: Burnley 0 drew with West Brom 0; Liverpool 0 lost to Everton 2 (Richarlison 3, Sigurdsson 83-pen); Fulham 1 (Lookman 61) bt Sheffield United 0.

LaLiga: Valencia 2 (Vallejo 90+4, Gameiro 90+8) bt Celta Vigo 0; Valladolid 0 lost to Real Madrid 1 (Casemiro 65).

Serie A: Genoa 2 (Shomurodov 48, Badelj 90+4) drew with Hellas Verona 2 (Ilic 17, Faraoni 61); Sassuolo 1 (Caputo 52) drew with Bologna 1 (Soriano 17).

Bundesliga: Schalke 04 0 lost t Borussia Dortmund 4 (Sancho 42, Haaland 45, 79, Guerreiro 60).