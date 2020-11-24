Inter Milan’s match against Real Madrid is ‘like a final’, says Antonio Conte

Both teams need a win to stay alive.

Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan takes on Real Madrid in Wednesday’s Champions League clash in a game the coach describes as “like a final” with both sides needing a win.

“For us it represents a final, after the defeat in Madrid and the two previous draws there are not many solutions,” Conte told a pre-match press conference at the San Siro.

“We have no escape, we have to win. And we know, after the first leg, that if we want we can win.”

Bottom of group

The Italians are bottom of Group B after losing 3-2 in Spain, despite coming from two goals down to equalise before Real snatched victory.

Real Madrid, the record 13-time European champion, is third with four points after three games.

“It will be a very difficult match, we know what Real Madrid are, their history, even recent in this competition,” continued Conte.

Not decisive

The clash between Conte and his former Juventus teammate Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid will not be decisive. But after drawing against Borussia Monchengladbach and Shakhtar Donetsk, another defeat would push Inter towards a third consecutive elimination at the group stage.

“To qualify we need seven points, maybe nine,” added Conte.

Real lost at home to Shakhtar, and drew against Monchengladbach.

The Spanish giants have never failed to advance past the group phase in 24 consecutive editions since 1997.

Zidane will be without two of the three scorers from the home leg, Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema, both injured, with Luka Jovic and Eder Militao out with COVID-19.