Inter ends Juve’s hegemony

Inter Milan clinched its first Serie A title in 11 years on Sunday after Sassuolo drew 1-1 with second-placed Atalanta to assure Antonio Conte’s side of the league crown.

Inter is 13 points clear in first place with four games remaining, and its triumph ends a run of nine consecutive title wins for Juventus.

The league title is Inter’s first since winning the Serie A, Coppa Italia and Champions League Treble in 2009/10 under Jose Mourinho, and its 19th overall.

Inter has therefore overtaken AC Milan, whicch has 18 Serie A titles, to become the second-most successful club in league history behind Juventus, with 36 league wins.

Match postponed

In the Premier League, Manchester City was made to wait longer to know whether it was the champion after the key match between Manchester United and Liverpool (a loss for United would have given the title to City) was called off after supporters stormed into Old Trafford to demand the Glazer family ownership sells the club.

“Get out of our club,” fans chanted as flares were set off. “We want Glazers out.”

The results: Premier League: Newcastle 0 lost to Arsenal 2 (Elneny 5, Aubameyang 66).

Serie A: Lazio 4 (Correa 30, 56, Immobile 43-pen, Alberto 48) bt Genoa 3 (Marusic 47-og, Scamacca 80-pen, Shomurodov 81); Sassuolo 1 (Berardi 52-pen) drew with Atalanta 1 (Gosens 32); Napoli 1 (Osimhen 13) drew with Cagliari 1 (Nandez 90+4); Bologna 3 (Palacio 31, 71, Palacio 84) drew with Fiorentina 3 (Vlahovic 22-pen, 73, Bonaventura 64).

LaLiga: Valladolid 1 (Weissman 68) drew with Real Betis 1 (Ruibal Garcia 49); Villarreal 1 (Pino 79) bt Getafe 0.

Saturday: Premier League: Chelsea 2 (Havertz 10, 49) bt Fulham 0; Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 19) lost to Aston Villa 2 (Watkins 13, El Ghazi 80).

LaLiga: Elche 0 lost to Atletico Madrid 1 (Llorente 23); SD Huesca 1 (Ramirez 87) bt Real Sociedad 0; Real Madrid 2 (Militao 76, Casemiro 80) bt Osasuna 0.

Serie A: AC Milan 2 (Calhanoglu 6, Hernandez 60) bt Benevento 0.