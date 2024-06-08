ADVERTISEMENT

Injured Milik out of Poland's Euro 2024 squad

Published - June 08, 2024 10:49 pm IST

Milik went down with a knee injury in the second minute of the game, and was assisted off the pitch by medical staff

Reuters

Poland’s Arkadiusz Milik receives medical attention during the international friendly soccer match between Poland and Ukraine at the National stadium in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, June 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Arkadiusz Milik was not included in Poland's squad for Euro 2024 which manager Michal Probierz announced after the 3-1 win over Ukraine on Friday, in which the Juventus striker went off injured.

Milik went down with a knee injury in the second minute of the game, and was assisted off the pitch by medical staff. The manager confirmed afterwards that his Euro chances were over.

It is a repeat of the last Euros, when Milik was injured in Olympique de Marseille's final match of the season in 2021, and was ruled out of Poland's squad. Kacper Urbanski, who replaced Milik against Ukraine to make his debut, is in the squad for the tournament in Germany.

Poland have a final warm-up game against Turkey on Monday. At the Euros they will take on France, the Netherlands and Austria in Group D.

Poland squad for Euro 2024

Goalkeepers: Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus), Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna), Marcin Bulka (Nice)

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton), Bartosz Bereszynski (Empoli), Jakub Kiwior (Arsenal), Tymoteusz Puchacz (Kaiserlsuatern), Bartosz Salamon (Lech Poznan), Pawel Dawidowicz (Verona), Sebastian Walukiewicz (Empoli)

Midfielders: Kamil Grosicki (Pogon Szczecin), Piotr Zielenski (Napoli), Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens), Sebastian Szymanski (Fenerbahce), Jakub Moder (Brighton), Damian Szymanski (AEK Athens), Nicola Zalewksi (Roma), Bartosz Slisz (Atlanta United), Michal Skoras (Club Brugge), Jakub Piotrowksi (Ludogorets Razgrad), Taras Romanczuk (Jagiellonia Bialystok), Kacper Urbanski (Bologna)

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), Karol Swiderksi (Verona), Krzysztof Piatek (Istanbul Basaksehir), Adam Buksa (Antalyaspor).

