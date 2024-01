January 28, 2024 04:16 am | Updated 04:16 am IST - KOCHI

Kerala Blasters’ Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah will miss out the rest of the Indian Super League season after suffering a groin injury in the recent Kalinga Super Cup football match against Jamshedpur FC in Bhubaneswar.

“Following a thorough medical assessment, the club announces with regret that Peprah will be unavailable for the rest of the season. The club wishes Peprah a seamless rehab and recovery phase,” said a Blasters release.

