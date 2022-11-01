Individual game Women's World Cup tickets go on sale

Tickets for the matches start at just less that $13.00 in U.S. currency, with children's tickets starting at about half that.

AP
November 01, 2022 23:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tickets to individual games for the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand went on general sale on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

FIFA announced that fans from 100 countries have already secured tickets following a presale for Visa cardholders. Visa is a FIFA partner.

Tickets for the matches start at just less that $13.00 in U.S. currency, with children's tickets starting at about half that.

An expanded field of 32 teams will take part in soccer's premier tournament, including the two-time defending champion United States. There will be 64 games across nine host cities and 10 stadiums, starting on July 20. The final is scheduled for Aug. 20 at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The draw was held last week in Auckland. The final three teams in the field will be determined in an intercontinental playoff in February.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
soccer

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app