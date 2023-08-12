HamberMenu
India’s Jyoti Chouhan renews contract with WFC Dinamo Zagreb

The extension of Chouhan's contract comes after her ‘continued good performance during a second edition of the Elite Women’s Trials’, a release said

August 12, 2023 04:55 am | Updated 04:55 am IST - Mumbai

PTI

Indian football player Jyoti Chouhan on Friday renewed contract with Croatian Club WFC Dinamo Zagreb for one more season.

The extension of Chouhan's contract comes after her ‘continued good performance during a second edition of the Elite Women’s Trials’, a release said.

The trials were organised by Women in Sports Forum in association with the AMPL Foundation & Football Players’ Association of India (FPAI).

Chouhan had joined the Croatian club in the first edition of the trials held last year in June.

The second edition of the trials witnessed 27 women football players auditioning for five clubs from Australia and two from Europe.

"The head coaches of Western United FC Melbourne, Adelaide United FC, Perth SC, WFC Dinamo Zagreb of Croatia and Marbella FC of Spain had come down to AIFF's National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata at the end of June to conduct the trials," the release informed.

Chouhan is the first Indian women player to have netted a hat-trick in top-flight football when she achieved the feat this year in May, scoring for WFC Dinamo Zagreb against ZNK Agram in the Croatian league.

"Last season was a learning one and eye opener for me while this season I am looking to do my best to take the team higher up the table and push for glory," Chouhan said.

The head coach and spots director of ZNK Dinamo Zagreb said the club would want to support the 23-year old after her performances in the first season.

"I am very pleased to see Jyoti being called up for the National camp after her performance at Dinamo last season," she added.

"This is exactly what we aim to achieve in Women in Sports by having Indian sportspeople play at the highest level they can," Sanaya the founder of Women in Sports said.

