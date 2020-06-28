Indians can flourish with exposure: Cahill

Former Australia and Jamshedpur FC striker Tim Cahill believes Indian football’s young talents can flourish with systematic exposure at the top level.
Cahill, who brought his sterling career to an end following his stint with the Jamshedpur-based side in the 2018-19 season of the Indian Super League (ISL), said his experience convinced him that India has what it takes to excel on the continental and world stages. “Indian talents just need more games, get them playing all the time and competing and when they go into international fixtures, you (will) see that they can handle the pressure,” Cahill was quoted as saying by Star Sports Football United according to the Asian Football Federation website.
The 40-year-old said India is moving in the right direction. “The ISL and the leagues that are being played with its infrastructure are great and the only thing that the game needs more than anything is unity. Everyone is flowing in the same direction to get to that one goal — which is to win an AFC Asian Cup title, to reach the World Cup and help women’s football and to develop your own leagues.”
Cahill’s spell at Jamshedpur was cut short to 11 matches due to injury but the Australian legend has fond memories of his time with The Red Miners.
