Indian Women’s League | Sabitra, Karishma help Gokulam rout Kenkre

Nepalese striker Sabitra Bhandari scored five times as Gokulam Kerala routed Kenkre FC 10-1 in the Hero Indian Women’s League here on Tuesday. Karishma Shirvoikar netted a hat-trick while Manisha helped herself to two goals as Gokulam crushed its opponent.

The Kerala side opened the scoring in the third minute, when Sabitra’s shot was parried by goalkeeper Monika Devi before Karishma buried the rebound.

Sabitra and Karishma linked up beautifully all game to leave the Kenkre defence chasing shadows. Sabitra completed her hat-trick in the first half as Gokulam raced to a 7-1 lead at the interval. The striker netted two more in the second period to deepen Kenkre’s agony.

In the day’s second match, Kryphsa FC stunned defending champion Sethu FC 2-0.

The results: Gokulam Kerala FC 10 (Karishma Shirvoikar 3, 17, 51, Sabitra Bhandari 7, 19, 45+2, 48, 61, Manisha 20, 30) bt Kenkre FC 1 (Soumya Guguloth 35).

Kryphsa FC 2 (Ratanbala Devi 45+2, 60) bt Sethu FC 0.