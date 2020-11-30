Indian women resume training today

The Indian women’s football team will start its first training camp in nine months in Goa on Tuesday under National coach Maymol Rocky in a strict bio-secure environment put in place by the AIFF.

Coach Rocky said the team was excited to resume training with an eye on the big-ticket event — 2022 AFC Asian Cup.

“The AFC Women’s Asian Cup is the biggest tournament that the India women’s senior team will be playing in years. We competed in the Olympic qualifiers but the AFC Women’s Asian Cup is a different ball game altogether,” Maymol told aiff.com.