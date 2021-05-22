Indian team begins training in Doha

Masked up: The Indian football squad led by Sunil Chhetri tested negative for COVID and is now allowed to go ahead with its preparatons.

New Delhi

22 May 2021 22:35 IST

All players test negative for COVID-19.

All the players and support staff of the Indian football team have tested negative for COVID-19 after arrival in Qatar and have also started training ahead of the joint Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup next month.

The team, which arrived in Doha on Wednesday evening, was under compulsory quarantine and waiting for the results of the RT-PCR tests before starting the preparatory camp.

The team, bolstered by the return of Sunil Chhetri, will have a preparatory camp inside a bio-bubble here before its first match on June 3 against host Qatar.

The other two matches are against Bangladesh (June 7) and Afghanistan (June 15).

“Gearing-up for the challenges ahead. The #BlueTigers had their training first training session in Doha, Qatar last night,” the AIFF said in a tweet.

India is already out of contention for a World Cup berth but is still in the reckoning for the 2023 Asian Cup in China.