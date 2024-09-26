GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lalremsanga does it for Mohammedan SC

Published - September 26, 2024 09:56 pm IST - Chennai

Sankar Narayanan E.H.
The winner: Lalremsanga of Mohammedan SC scored in the 39th minute.

The winner: Lalremsanga of Mohammedan SC scored in the 39th minute.

The new kid on the block Mohammedan SC tasted success for the first time in the Indian Super League, its latest playground.

The 133-year-old legacy club pipped Chennaiyin FC 1-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Thursday, thanks to F. Lalremsanga’s goal in the 39th minute.

The first half saw Owen Coyle’s men showcase their superiority, especially in winning the aerial duels.

Just when it looked like only the home team had the arsenal to bulge the net, Mohammedan drew the first blood.

A major miscommunication between CFC custodian Samik Mitra and defender P.C. Laldinpuia while dealing with an innocuous long ball from the right flank left Mitra in no-man’s-land. Dinpuia’s back pass could only find Remsanga’s run and the MSC midfielder had no trouble in slotting the ball into the open net from close range.

Coyle made as many as five changes to his attacking line-up to get back into the game. It proved to be a futile exercise.

Lalremsanga celebtates his strike.

Lalremsanga celebtates his strike.

MSC’s Cesar Manzoki Lobi had a golden chance to seal the tie when he got a penalty in injury-time off a foul from Dinpuia. But, the forward’s spot-kick went high and wide.

The host came alive at the fag end of the match in which it had a shot cleared off the line by Gaurav Bora and Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak, and another penalty shout for a hand-ball.

However, not being able to fire a shot on target till the 82nd minute despite all the domination throughout the game came back to haunt Chennaiyin in the end.

The result: Chennaiyin FC 0 lost to Mohammedan SC 1 (Remsanga 39).

