Riding high on two consecutive victories for its best start in the competition ever, Punjab FC’s midweek clash with Hyderabad FC here on Wednesday will be a chance for the team to register three wins in a row for the first time in ISL history.

Starting the third round of matches in the 11th edition, Punjab – playing its home games at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital this season – will hope to make it three-in-three and continue the initial momentum. Currently third on the table tied on six points with Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC, it will also be a chance for the lone team from north India to go solo top.

Getting full points will also help Punjab keep its confidence high given that it will have an almost a three-week gap before its next game away at Bengaluru on October 18.

The absence of Slovenian Luka Majcen did not affect Punjab’s attacking nous in its previous game against Odisha FC with Felip Mrzljak stepping in with his assists even as youngster Nihal Sudeesh has been in top form, scoring goals and threatening every time the 23-year-old has the ball.

Norwegian Mushaga Bakenga, taking on Majcen’s role, is yet to find the back of the net but coach Panagiotis Dilmperis has backed him.

“Bakenga is a quality player who’s played at the highest level. He needs time to adjust but I have full faith in him,” Dilmperis said.

Hyderabad FC, meanwhile, is struggling at the bottom with a 0-3 loss to Bengaluru in its only game so far and will be keen to earn its first points of the season. The absence of talented young striker Joseph Sunny due to a knee injury will not help matters although Abdul Rabeeh will be hoping to come good for Hyderabad, who could manage only a single win last season as well.

“We need to create more scoring opportunities and be clinical. The effort from the boys has been good, but we must improve tactically,” head coach Thangboi Singto has admitted.