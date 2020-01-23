Football

Indian Super League | Valskis fires CFC past JFC

Nerijus Valskis celebrates after scoring a goal against Jamshedpur FC during the ISL match in Chennai on January 23, 2020.

Nerijus Valskis celebrates after scoring a goal against Jamshedpur FC during the ISL match in Chennai on January 23, 2020.   | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Chennaiyin climbed to the sixth spot with 18 points from 13 games while Jamshedpur slipped to seventh with 16 from 13.

Chennaiyin FC produced its best performance in recent times to record a third straight win, beating Jamshedpur FC 4-1, in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Nehru stadium on Thursday.

Lithuanian striker Nerijus Valskis starred with two goals either side of the break while Maltese forward Andre Schembri came up with an assist and a goal to keep Chennaiyin’s qualification hopes alive. Sergio Castel scored a consolation goal for Jamshedpur.

The result:

Chennaiyin FC 4 (Valskis 13, 75, Schembri 43, Chhangte 87) bt Jamshedpur FC 1 (Castel 71).

