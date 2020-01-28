Indian super league: Super sub Balwant does it for ATK

Balwant Singh justified his role of super-sub, scoring in stoppage time to help ATK get past NorthEast United FC by a solitary goal in an Indian Super League fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium on Monday.

The win saw ATK regain the top spot, dislodging FC Goa on better goal-difference, though the two were tied on 27 points from 14 matches.

Balwant, a 90th-minute substitute for Edu Garcia, broke the deadlock, nodding home a corner in the 94th minute.

The first half was exciting only in patches. Roy Krishna nearly broke through in the 12th minute. NEUFC ’keeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury threw himself in the way to foil Krishna’s efforts. The visitor launched a counter-attack a minute later, but ATK defender Agustin Iniguez blocked the shot from Andrew Keogh.

Pressing hard

The Highlanders kept pressing and would have got the break in the 16th minute when midfielder Lalengmawia kept his angular attempt on target, but ATK custodian Arindam Bhattacharya dived to make a clearance.

ATK had its best opportunity in the 39th minute when Garcia provided a defence-splitting through pass to Krishna who was free inside the NorthEast box. In a one-on-one situation, Krishna tried to chip the ball over the goalkeeper but saw the latter’s legs get in the way.

Arindam came to ATK’s rescue once again in the last minute of the first half when he managed to tip over a header from NEUFC midfielder Martin Chaves. The second session, too, kept the goalkeepers busy before Balwant scored the last-gasp winner.

The result: ATK 1 (Balwant Singh 90+4) bt NorthEast United FC 0.