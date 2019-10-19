Football

Indian Super League set to start with grandeur opening ceremony on Oct.20

Defending ISL champion Bengaluru FC will be keen to break fresh ground in the new set up.

The Indian Super League 2019-20 will kick off with a gala opening ceremony, including performances by Bollywood actors by Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on October 20.

Two-time champions ATK will take on old-rivals Kerala Blasters FC in the opening game of the sixth season.

Also performing before the match will be the internationally acclaimed Indian dance group -- Kings United. Kings United, winners of the recent World of Dance competition, will be adding a football flavour to dance with an energetic choreographic piece on various football kicks and moves celebrating the Hero ISL highlights.

Anchored by actor Dulquer Salmaan, the ceremony will start at 6:00 pm.

