Indian Super League set to start with grandeur opening ceremony on Oct.20

The Indian Super League 2019-20 will kick off with a gala opening ceremony, including performances by Bollywood actors by Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on October 20.
Two-time champions ATK will take on old-rivals Kerala Blasters FC in the opening game of the sixth season.
Also performing before the match will be the internationally acclaimed Indian dance group -- Kings United. Kings United, winners of the recent World of Dance competition, will be adding a football flavour to dance with an energetic choreographic piece on various football kicks and moves celebrating the Hero ISL highlights.
Anchored by actor Dulquer Salmaan, the ceremony will start at 6:00 pm.
