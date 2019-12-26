Indian Super League | Odisha ready to reinvent itself against Jamshedpur

Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC will be looking to end their indifferent run of form in the Hero Indian Super League when they meet at the Kalinga Stadium here on Friday.

It should make for a spectacle in Bhubaneswar as Odisha FC finally make its debut in its home city. Josep Gombau’s side has had to play its previous home games of the season from Pune due to the unavailability of the Kalinga Stadium.

The Spanish coach will hope that a change of setting will turn its fortunes around and give it an impetus in its push for the playoff spots. Odisha, placed seventh on the table (9 points), has won just one out of its last six games and is coming off a demoralising 3-0 defeat against FC Goa.

“Yes, there is a chance (of reaching the playoffs). We have nine points and we have played nine games away. We are very excited to finally play at home,” said a confident Gombau.

Crucial games

“We now have three crucial games at home. Depending on how these three games go, we will know if we have a chance to get into the top-four or not. Jamshedpur is fourth in the table with 13 points. But if we beat them tomorrow, we will be just one point behind them.”

Jamshedpur FC is also in a rut. It is winless in the last four matches and is placed fourth on the table (13 points) only because of a strong start to the campaign. However, a win on Friday will see it go level on points with third-placed Bengaluru FC.

Odisha has been inconsistent in front of goal. It has drawn blanks in four out of its nine matches and the attack, led by Aridane Santana, needs to start converting chances if it is to make a push for a top-four spot.

The likes of Xisco Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Nandakumar Sekar have looked good, but have failed to show consistency. The defence has caused alarms for Gombau. Odisha has scored joint second-lowest goals from set-pieces (2) and has conceded joint-highest goals from set-pieces (6).

Set-piece is an area that Jamshedpur FC will look to utilise and hurt Odisha FC. But the Men of Steel have their own worries, especially in defence. They have struggled to keep hold of leads, winning only one out of three games where they were ahead at half-time.

Moreover, seven out of the 11 goals conceded by Jamshedpur this season have come in the second half, something which Tiri and team will be looking to improve on.

Interestingly, Odisha has conceded more goals (10) in the second half than Jamshedpur. Jamshedpur has also failed to keep a single clean sheet in its last four matches.

“In our style, we don’t care about defence or attack. We make a balance in both. We know the numbers but it is not a big deal for us. We don’t have the offensive players to score many goals now and we have to improve,” said Iriondo.

“The essence of our football is to have the ball for more time and keep it. We will try to score more goals than the

Star striker Sergio Castel is still doubtful for this match while Noe Acosta remains on the sidelines.