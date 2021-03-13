Indian Super League | Mumbai the city of joy

13 March 2021 22:22 IST

Rallies to beat Kolkata giant ATKMB in the final

Mumbai City FC secured its maiden Indian Super League title with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday. Bipin Singh’s 90th minute winner gave Sergio Lobera his first title as head coach and added the trophy to the league winners shield to complete a grand double.

The match seemed like it would slip into extra-time, but Mumbai’s uncharacteristic, but effective, long ball-tactic did the trick for the second time during the match. Centre-backs Sandesh Jhingan and Tiri, under pressure from Bartholomew Ogbeche, decided to leave the ball for custodian Arindam Bhattacharja.

But the goalie, already outside the box, decided to chest instead of heading it. Ogbeche stole the ball, floored two ATKMB defenders and passed it to Bipin to do the rest.

For ATKMB boss Antonio Habas, it was a first defeat in three finals and he would be gutted with the result, especially after the way ATKMB started. His wards came out pressing with great energy, even as Mumbai was content launching hopeful long balls.

Going ahead

Javi Hernandez’s free-kick crashed off the crossbar before Habas’ side deservedly took the lead in the 18th minute. Roy Krishna robbed Ahmed Jahouh off the ball and it neatly fell to David Williams who drove it straight through custodian Amrinder Singh.

But just before the half-hour mark, the game turned when Tiri’s attempt to clear a long ball from Jahouh, while running backwards, ended up in his own net.

The half ended on a sombre note when Amey Ranawade had to leave the pitch in an ambulance. After a bad collision with ATKMB’s Subhasish Bose, the Mumbai right-back fell head first, leaving both sets of players and coaching staff teary eyed and a worried lot.

On 58 minutes, Boumous missed a golden chance to put his side ahead, sending the ball soaring over from six yards out with both the goal and goalie at his mercy. But it did not prove costly.

The result: Mumbai City FC 2 (Tiri 29-og, Bipin 90) bt ATK Mohun Bagan 1 (Williams 18).

Special awards: Golden boot: Igor Angulo; Golden glove: Arindam Bhattacharja; Golden ball: Roy Krishna.