Indian Super League | Mumbai earns a hard-fought win against Hyderabad

Two stylish goals by Modou Sougou set up Mumbai City FC’s hard fought 2-1 win in the Indian Super League game at the Mumbai Football Arena here.

Hyderabad FC fought till the end in the action-packed match, scoring only in the 86th minute through Bobo

The visitor scored again in the 90th minute, but the goal was disallowed. Matthew Kigalion was caught off-side when Bobo slotted the ball in.

Marcelinho Pereira came close to scoring twice for Hyderabad — the Brazilian wearing the captain’s armband was first hustled by a Pratik Chaudhary charge onto his body, then was denied by the upright after the goalkeeper was beaten by a looping shot to the far angle.

The host’s first goal was the climax quick passes by the blues. Subhasish Bose picked out Diego Carlos, free and ready on the left. The latter arrived at the goalline with a burst of speed, turned the ball across for Sougou to direct home with a right-footed strike to the right.

The forward celebrated his first goal this season with a run across the half, holding his finger up in triumph, to the dugout.

Sougou beat the goalkeeper a second time was a diagonal volley, on the bounce off a long pass lobbed towards him.

Kamaljit Singh, under the visitor’s bar, remained on his toes right through the first half. Carlos tested him in the second minute, going wide down the left, cutting in and essaying a curling right-footed shot. The goalkeeper was in position to punch the threat away.

A few minutes later, Pereira misfired a free-kick on the edge of the box, after Mohammed Larbi tricked the defence with sudden twist to roll the ball towards his teammate.

The win took Mumbai to fourth place after 10 games, while Hyderabad remained 10th.

The result: Mumbai City FC 2 (Modou Sougou 6, 78) bt Hydeerabad FC 1 (Bobo 86).