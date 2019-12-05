Football

Indian Super League | Mumbai City draws with Blasters

Two sharp strikers produced a goal each in a thrilling 1-1 draw featuring Mumbai City and Kerala Blasters in their ISL match here on Thursday. Cameroon’s Messi Boulli came up with two flashes of brilliance for Blasters, first through an overhead kick in the goalmouth that was saved by Amrinder Singh and then in the second half when he volleyed home from close. Amine Cherminti, dangerous each time on the ball, slotted in the equaliser for Mumbai with a swift tap-in past T.P. Rehenesh under the bar.

The result: Mumbai City 1 (Chermiti 77) drew with Kerala Blasters 1 (Boulli 75).

