Indian Super League | Mumbai beats ATKMB to top table, bags ACL berth

28 February 2021 23:45 IST

Goa sneaks into the playoffs after holding Hyderabad to a goalless draw

Mumbai City FC scripted a 2-0 triumph over ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday to bag the ISL League Winners Shield and the coveted AFC Champions League spot that comes with it.

Mumbai and ATKMB finished level on 40 points, but the former claimed first place with a better head-to-head record.

Sergio Lobera’s side went ahead in the seventh minute via a thumping header from Mourtada Fall off a perfectly flighted free-kick from Ahmed Jahouh.

Advertising

Advertising

In the 37th minute, Bartholomew Ogbeche doubled the lead, reacting fastest after Hernan Santana’s sublime free-kick that rattled the crossbar.

ATKMB came out stronger in the second period, but Mumbai sat back and defended its lead successfully.

Earlier in the day, a goal-line clearance by Ivan Gonzalez and a leaping save by Dheeraj Singh, both deep into injury time, secured FC Goa the point it needed to bag the last playoff spot, against Hyderabad FC at Fatorda. It is the sixth time in seven years that Goa has made the last four, including four on the trot from 2017.

Three minutes into stoppage time, with the game locked at 0-0, Gonzalez cleared the ball from underneath the feet of an onrushing Liston Colaco after Dheeraj had palmed away a powerful shot from Roland Alberg.

Three minutes later, Dheeraj spectacularly tipped over a misguided header by teammate and defender Adil Khan — who was otherwise excellent on the day — to deny Hyderabad the win it needed.

The results: Mumbai City FC 2 (Fall 7, Ogbeche 39) bt ATK Mohun Bagan 0.

FC Goa 0 drew with Hyderabad FC 0.