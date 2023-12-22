GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ISL-10 | Two title aspirants face each other as Mohun Bagan hosts FC Goa

December 22, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - KOLKATA

Amitabha Das Sharma
Sahal & Co. will have their task cut out.

Sahal & Co. will have their task cut out. | Photo Credit: X@mohunbagansg

Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be looking to regain its winning rhythm as it meets another title aspirant FC Goa at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday.

Goa, which is the current leader with 20 points from eight matches, will be keen to maintain its unbeaten run while seeking to preserve its position by the completion of the first phase of the League. Bagan is currently third with 19 points and just lost the unbeaten status by going down in a close match while visiting Mumbai City FC in the previous round.

The Mariners will thus be eager to get back the successful form that saw it winning six of the eight outings so far in the tournament.

A look at the performance of the two sides will give a clear indication of the contest that is going to unfold in one of the most prominent amphitheatres of the sport in the country.

Bagan has been the most prolific side offensively having scored the highest 18 goals while FC Goa has been most frugal in defence having conceded just three goals. The fight thus is going to get intense as the visitor tries to preserve its defensive shape and thwart the offensive plans of the host.

