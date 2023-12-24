ISL-10 | Diamantakos, Peprah punish sloppy Mumbai City

December 24, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - Kochi

Kerala Blasters punished Mumbai City for its defensive errors and kept its unbeaten streak at home intact with a 2-0 win at the Jawaharlal Nehru International stadium here on Sunday.

Egged on by the biggest crowd of the season, Kerala Blasters latched on to the chances and killed the contest by the end of the first half.

Blasters’ Greek striker Diamantakos Dimitrios scored his sixth goal of the season to put the home-side ahead in the 12th minute. The striker then turned provider for Kwame Peprah to double the lead during the stoppage time of the first half.

The failure to defend with authority led to the first Blasters goal.

Peprah, after receiving a through ball from the middle, easily beat his marker John Griffiths, who pulled his hamstring and went down. The Ghanaian moved into the box from the left and his cut back found an unmarked Diamantakos.

Good control

The striker showed good control to beat Jayesh Rane’s late challenge and toed the ball in for the opening goal.

Mumbai regrouped and Jayesh Rane rattled the host’s defence with a long ranger in the 22nd minute. The visitor then served up good attacking combinations through Bipin Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte from either flanks.

But the Blasters defence held its shape. Ivan Vukomanovic’s side scored the second goal against the tide when a bout of passing between Peprah and Diamantakos resulted in the former finding the net.

Blasters played percentage football in the second half to inflict the first defeat for Mumbai City this season.

KBFC is in second spot with 23 points while the Islanders stayed fourth in the table with 19 points.

The results: Kerala Blasters 2 (Diamantakos 11, Peprah 45+5) bt Mumbai City FC 0.

