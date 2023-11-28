HamberMenu
ISL-10 | Expect a tough and physical game against Chennaiyin: Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic

November 28, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KOCHI

Stan Rayan
Objective: Kerala Blasters will be vying to go on top of the table with a win against Southern rival Chennaiyin.

Objective: Kerala Blasters will be vying to go on top of the table with a win against Southern rival Chennaiyin. | Photo Credit: X@KeralaBlasters

The Kerala Blasters emerged victorious in its last three matches and is second on the ISL table behind FC Goa but with the same number of points. On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC, its rival in Wednesday’s clash at the Nehru Stadium here, is on the seventh rung and struggling.

But Ivan Vukomanovic feels that the match would be a tough one.

“Our games against Chennaiyin FC were always tough, kind of spicy Southern derby like we like to call it,” said the Blaster head coach on Tuesday.

“I expect a very tough, physical game with many duels, and a lot of running because that’s the type of game that has always transpired between these two clubs.

“It doesn’t matter where we are standing on the table, for us it has been proved that every game is tough especially when we play at home because our opponents want to show something extra when they come here.”

Chennaiyin, which had a draw and a loss in its last two games, will be a very hungry side, felt Vukomanovic.

“Whenever you concede a couple of goals, the next game you want to work on certain issues and fix that problem,” added the Serb.

