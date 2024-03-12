ADVERTISEMENT

ISL 10 | Blasters take on a very different Mohun Bagan

March 12, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KOCHI

Stan Rayan

All in readiness: Vukomanovic will be hoping for an inspired performance from Kotal against his former club. | Photo Credit: Stan Rayan

Things can change very fast in the ISL. Late last year, Kerala Blasters pulled off a stunning 1-0 win over Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Kolkata and days later, the latter sacked its coach Juan Ferrando and brought back Antonio Habas, the league’s most successful coach.

KBFC takes on Bagan at the Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday and the Kolkata giant is a different beast now. The side has 36 points in its kitty and has won four of its last five games while the Blasters, who have won just one from its last five, are on the fifth rung with 29 points.

“It will not be an easy game because Bagan is one of the best teams in the league. It’s true we won against them but it was a different energy back then in Kolkata. Now, it’s different because they changed the energy with new coaching staff and a different approach,” said Ivan Vukomanovic, Blasters head coach, on Tuesday.

“At the top level, when you play big games, it’s about one moment, one small detail, one small mistake that can solve the game. I think the boys should enjoy the fight tomorrow, show their best face and try to get a positive result.”

