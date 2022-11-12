Indian Super League | Kerala Blasters faces a tough challenge from FC Goa

Blasters will hope that its win over NorthEast United in the last outing will hold it in good stead against the rampant Goa

Stan Rayan KOCHI
November 12, 2022 19:12 IST

Kerala Blasters during a practice session on November 12, 2022, ahead of its Indian Super League game against FC Goa. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Coming as it did after three straight losses, Kerala Blasters’ win over lowly NorthEast United in the last game is certainly a morale-booster but the Kochi boys could face the harsh realities of the Indian Super League when they play a confident FC Goa at the Nehru Stadium here on Sunday.

The Blasters are seventh with six points from five games in the 11-team table while Goa is third with nine having won three of its four matches. But the statistic that should worry Blasters more is that they have conceded 10 goals while Goa has let in just two.

“We are facing one of the league’s best teams, a team which always likes to keep possession, likes to be tough in duels, it will be an interesting team to play,” said Ivan Vukomanovic, the Blasters head coach on Saturday.

KOCHI, Kerala, 12/11/2022: Kerala Blasters during a practice session in Kochi on Saturday. Photo : Thulasi Kakkat/The Hindu | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

“Our games are always interesting because they can go both ways. We are a team that wants to attack, wants to press high, we want to have a certain style. The match will be more of a character game where both teams will have to control their emotions in certain moments of the game. The team that keeps these emotions under control will win this game.”

Meanwhile, Goa head coach Carlos Pena feels playing the Blasters will not be easy.

“We’re going to play with full confidence, but the match is going to be the toughest of all we have played till now,” he said.

