Indian Super League | Hyderabad scripts a commanding win over host Chennaiyin

December 03, 2022 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Three eye-catching left-footed strikes in the second half seals the issue for the visitors, who remained second in the standings behind Mumbai City

K. Keerthivasan

Desparate dive: Halicharan Narzary, centre, fires in Hyderabad’s opener past Chennaiyin’s Debjit in their Indian Super League clash in Chennai on December 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Hyderabad FC produced one of its brightest performance yet with a commanding 3-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League clash here on Saturday. 

The visitor remained in second position behind Mumbai City FC with 19 points from nine matches while the host stayed in seventh with 10 from eight matches. 

The defending champion’s three goals came through eye-catching left-footed strikes in the second half, of which two emerged from outside the box.

Halicharan Narzary (centre) of Hyderabad scoring the first goal against Chennaiyin FC during the Hero Indian Super League football match at the Jawaharalal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, December 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Hyderabad went 1-0 up after Halicharan Narzary’s stinging shot went past the outstretched hands of ‘keeper Debjit Majumder. 

Even as Chennaiyin was making attacking forays through Abdenasser El Khayati’s speedy runs, Hyderabad raced to a 2-0 lead minutes before Chennaiyin’s Ajith Kumar was shown a red card (two yellow). 

The ball was right in the slot for Chinglensana Singh after a set-piece move resulted in a poor clearance from the defence. 

El Khayati raised hopes for the home side with a wonderful and precise pass to Petar Sliskovic, who headed it home.  

The crowd was completely behind Chennaiyin whenever it had the ball.

The joy was, however, short-lived when substitute Borja Herrera stunned the crowd with a stinging left-footed strike that crashed into the right side of the net, giving Debjit little chance. 

After a tepid 15 minutes, there was a lot of action in the first session which turned out to be goalless. There was little to separate the two sides with each having multiple shots at the target.

The result: Chennaiyin FC 1 (Petar Sliskovic 78) lost to Hyderabad FC 3 (Halicharan Narzary 65, Chinglensana Singh 74, Borja Herrera 85).

