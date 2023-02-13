Indian Super League — Hyderabad FC will be keen to regain momentum

February 13, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Defending champion Hyderabad FC, which suffered a reverse when it lost to Odisha FC in its previous away-game, should be keen to regain the momentum when it takes on ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League at the GMC Balayogi Stadium here on Tuesday night.

For the record, HFC is second on the points’ table with 36 points from 17 games while ATK Mohun Bagan has 28 points from a similar number of games.

💫 The Strength in Unity!



This is the Hyderabadi way and, we are ready for more 👊#WeAreHFC#మనహైదరాబాద్#HyderabadFCpic.twitter.com/eZG40DmidQ — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) February 13, 2023

Not surprisingly HFC fortunes continue to hinge on the skills of the likes of Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio and Joel Chianese with Mohammad Yasir and Halicharan Narzary supporting them right through the season. And, as always Gurmeet Singh, who has been consistent right through under the bar, will need to be at his best.

ATK Mohun Bagan recorded three wins in the last nine games and needs more points on the board to seal qualification to the play-offs. Dimitri Petratos in attack and Vishal Kaith in goal at the back have been the most consistent performers for the Mariners this season.

Mariners, just how good has Asish Rai been so far this season?



Hear what his coaches, teammates and experts have to say about his character!#ATKMohunBagan#JoyMohunBagan#আমরাসবুজমেরুনpic.twitter.com/D2xdVNLx2l — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) February 13, 2023

The likes of Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh and Hugo Boumous have to switch gears to help ATKMB win more games in the business-end of the League.

“If we can win tomorrow, it will be a great success to finish in the 2nd position in the league table,” said HFC head coach Manolo Marquez.

“If we can play to our strengths, we are very difficult to beat. But like against Odisha, it will be a tough game where the opponents have to win but we will try our best to take all three points,” he said.

Match starts at 7.30 pm.