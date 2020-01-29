Indian Super League | Goa beats Odisha

FC Goa edged past a resilient Odisha FC 4-2 to reclaim the top spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Kalinga Stadium here on Wednesday.

A Vinit Rai own goal (21st minute) followed by a Jackichand Singh brace (24th and 27th) set Goa on its way to a big win.

But Manuel Onwu (59th, 65th) struck twice in the second half and nearly brought Odisha back into the game. A late goal from Ferran Corominas (90+1st) settled the result. With 30 points from 15 matches, Goa moved three points clear at the top of the table. Odisha’s playoff hopes took a hit as it remained fourth.