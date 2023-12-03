HamberMenu
ISL-10 | East Bengal looks to regain winning form as it takes on NorthEast United at home

The Bengal outfit will be keen to wipe away a series of setbacks at home (two losses and a draw) after starting with a win against Hyderabad FC on September 30

December 03, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOLKATA

Amitabha Das Sharma
Not in the mood to surrender! East Bengal will be hoping to notch up its second victory of the tournament.

Not in the mood to surrender! East Bengal will be hoping to notch up its second victory of the tournament. | Photo Credit: X@eastbengal_fc

East Bengal will be looking to rekindle the flickering torch with a victory when it hosts neighbouring NorthEast United FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in an ISL-10 fixture here on Monday. The red and gold outfit, which has a burning torch as its emblem, saw its performance dwindling in the last four outings after the initial flare-up.

The Bengal outfit will be keen to wipe away a series of setbacks at home (two losses and a draw) after starting with a win against Hyderabad FC on September 30. That is the only victory the team has managed so far and East Bengal’s head coach Carles Cuadrat insisted on utilising the home advantage as his side searches for the second success of the tournament.

East Bengal is currently ninth in the table with five points from six matches.

NorthEast United FC is enjoying a comparatively better start to the season under head coach Juan Pedro Benali. The team has nine points from seven matches and would be looking for its first win in the last 20 ‘away’ games (five draws and 15 losses), the longest streak for any team in ISL history.

