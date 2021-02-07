Indian Super League | East Bengal posts win, regains winning form

07 February 2021 22:46 IST

Steinmann and Pilkington on target as it downs Jamshedpur

SC East Bengal returned to winning ways as it downed Jamshedpur FC 2-1 in an ISL fixture on Sunday.

Matti Steinmann and Anthony Pilkington found the target for East Bengal while Peter Hartley pulled one back for Jamshedpur.

Jamshedpur with 18 points in 16 outings is in seventh place, while the Kolkata side is in ninth with 16 points from an equal number of matches.

East Bengal got off to a flying start and found the break in the sixth minute. Steinmann finished with a nice glancing header to help an inch-perfect corner from Narayan Das into the Jamshedpur net.

Looking to build on the early advantage, East Bengal created a few more opportunities in the opening half but failed find the net again. Steinmann had the chance to double it for East Bengal in the first half injury-time but his header on a long throw from Raju Gaekwad went wide.

Jamshedpur renewed its efforts after the break and almost got the equaliser in the 63rd minute but for the upright which prevented a nice effort from Nerijus Valskis. Just when Jamshedpur was looking to intensify its attacks, East Bengal doubled the lead in the 68th minute.

Steinmann was the provider this time releasing Pilkington with a measured through pass. The Irish midfielder controlled the ball well inside the Jamshedpur box and finished with a powerful drive that gave the opposition goalkeeper T.P. Rehenesh no chance. Pilkington had the opportunity to make it 3-0 in the 79th minute but his effort came off post.

The match came alive towards the end when Hartley nodded home a curling cross from Isaac Vanmalsawma in the 83rd minute to pull one back for Jamshedpur.

Goalless draw

In the second match, Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC played out a goalless draw. Both have have 23 points from 16 matches and have moved into third and fourth places respectively.

The results: Jamshedpur FC 1 (Peter Hartley 83) lost to East Bengal 2 (Matti Steinmann 6, Anthony Pilkington 68); HFC 0 drew with NEUFC 0.

Monday’s match: Mumbai City vs FC Goa, 7.30 p.m.