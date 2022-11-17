Indian Super League | East Bengal on the lookout for a first home win this season as it takes on Odisha

November 17, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KOLKATA

The red-and-gold brigade will aim to carry on its momentum gained in its big win over Bengaluru FC while Odisha will look to sharpen its attack

Y. B. Sarangi

East Bengal FC’s Cleiton Silva, right, celebrates after scoring against Bengaluru FC during their Indian Super League 2022–23 match at the Sree Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium, Bengaluru, on November 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

East Bengal will be keen to carry on its winning momentum and record its first home victory when it faces the higher-placed Odisha FC in the Indian Super League at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Friday.

EB’s best start of the season, which fetched it full points with a clean sheet against Bengaluru FC, will encourage the red-and-gold brigade to add more to its tally of six points. The backing of its die-hard fans should provide a further boost to the host.

EB will look forward to benefiting from the good form of Charis Kyriakou, who has played a vital role in the midfield. But it needs to tighten its defence against Odisha FC.

“We have watched them and prepared for them. I cannot predict the number of goals, but I hope it’s a clean sheet and a win for us,” said EB coach Stephen Constantine.

Odisha FC has regrouped itself during the break following its narrow 1-0 loss to Hyderabad FC earlier this month.

Odisha, on nine points, would like to sharpen its attack to keep up its reputation of scoring the most number of goals (15) against EB in the ISL and improve its position.

It will be interesting to see how it uses Brazilian striker Diego Mauricio, who has not scored of late.

“The team is training very well and we are all excited to play at this stadium. Hopefully, we will get a good result,” said Odisha FC coach Josep Gombau.

