Indian Super League | Chennaiyin stuns ATK

Ali Sabia of Chennaiyin Football Club scores a goal against AT, during Indian Super League match , at Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata on Feb 16,2020.

Ali Sabia of Chennaiyin Football Club scores a goal against AT, during Indian Super League match , at Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata on Feb 16,2020.   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

Chennaiyin FC downed ATK FC 3-1 in an Indian Super League (ISL) match on Sunday. The win took Chennaiyin to the fifth spot with 25 points from 16 games, one point behind fourth-placed Mumbai City FC which has played 17 matches.

ATK remained at 33 points from 17 matches. Rafael Crivellaro found the early lead with a calm and composed finish in the seventh minute, before Andre Schembri doubled itthe lead with a header in the 39th minute.

Roy Krishna pulled one back for ATK immediately. Nerijus Valskis sealed CFC’s win with a chip over ATK goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharja in the final minute of injury time.

The result: ATK 1 (Roy Krishna 40) lost to Chennaiyin FC 3 (Rafael Crivellaro 7, Andre Schembri 39, Nerijus Valskis 90+4).

