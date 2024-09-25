INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE | Chennaiyin needs to be wary of Mohammedan

Chennaiyin FC could not have asked for a better start to its Indian Super League campaign as it stunned Odisha FC away at the Kalinga Stadium in its season opener.

However, CFC coach Owen Coyle said he could not dwell on the past and that his focus was on overcoming the Mohammedan SC challenge when the two face off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Thursday.

“It was there for everyone to see, and that’s what we need to do. One game doesn’t define our season. I believe the longer the season goes, the stronger we would get,” Coyle said.

The home team should be wary of the Kolkata outfit, which has shown glimpses of its potential already.

“This is a club with great history, and now they have come into the ISL. They are not here to stand back and applaud everybody,” Coyle added.

Conceding injury-time goals in consecutive matches took the sheen off Mohammedan’s performances in its first two outings (0-1 loss to NorthEast United and 1-1 draw to FC Goa).

The visitor will be cautious of not repeating the same mistake as it sets out for its first win in the ISL.

