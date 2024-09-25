GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE | Chennaiyin needs to be wary of Mohammedan

FOOTBALL | The hosts got off to a good start to the season with a win over Odisha while the visitors will be smarting after conceding late goals in its previous outings

Published - September 25, 2024 06:19 pm IST - Chennai

Sankar Narayanan E.H.
Chennaiyin FC players during a practice session ahead of the match against Mohammedan SC in the Hero Indian Super League in Chennai on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

Chennaiyin FC players during a practice session ahead of the match against Mohammedan SC in the Hero Indian Super League in Chennai on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Chennaiyin FC could not have asked for a better start to its Indian Super League campaign as it stunned Odisha FC away at the Kalinga Stadium in its season opener.

However, CFC coach Owen Coyle said he could not dwell on the past and that his focus was on overcoming the Mohammedan SC challenge when the two face off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Thursday.

“It was there for everyone to see, and that’s what we need to do. One game doesn’t define our season. I believe the longer the season goes, the stronger we would get,” Coyle said.

The home team should be wary of the Kolkata outfit, which has shown glimpses of its potential already.

“This is a club with great history, and now they have come into the ISL. They are not here to stand back and applaud everybody,” Coyle added.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle puts forth his ideas to the players during a practice session ahead of the match against Mohammedan SC in the Hero Indian Super League on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle puts forth his ideas to the players during a practice session ahead of the match against Mohammedan SC in the Hero Indian Super League on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Conceding injury-time goals in consecutive matches took the sheen off Mohammedan’s performances in its first two outings (0-1 loss to NorthEast United and 1-1 draw to FC Goa).

The visitor will be cautious of not repeating the same mistake as it sets out for its first win in the ISL.

Published - September 25, 2024 06:19 pm IST

Related Topics

soccer / national tournament / sport / national championship / sports event

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.