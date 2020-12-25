Indian Super League | Chennaiyin looks to sustain momentum

Chennaiyin will hope that things fall in place, the way they did against Goa.

25 December 2020 21:44 IST

SC East Bengal coach Fowler feels the tide is turning for his winless side; league returns after a break

Chennaiyin FC, which ended its four-match winless streak with a 2-1 victory over FC Goa in its previous match, will be the favourite when it takes on SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan, Vasco, on Saturday.

Things fell in place for the former champion following the return of skipper Rafael Crivellaro who, along with Anirudh Thappa, helped the team become more organised and creative.

Be sharper

However, Chennaiyin would want to be sharper in the final third and not squander as many chances as it did in the game against Juan Ferrando’s side.

The contest against East Bengal, without a win and lying last in the table, offers Csaba Laszlo’s team an opportunity to climb up from its eighth position.

The CFC coach is, however, not taking things for granted. “Even when you are the favourite, there is a lot of pressure. It will be a tough game for us. They are a new team but have adapted well. We have to remain focused,” he said.

East Bengal would rue the fact that it squandered a golden chance to register its maiden win in the ISL. The Kolkata outfit led by a goal before conceding a goal against Kerala Blasters in the 94th minute.

Morale high

Coach Robbie Fowler said that despite the heartbreak, the team’s morale was high and things were looking good.

“We have been unlucky at times. It is really unfortunate that you are conceding goals at the last minute. But the boys played well and created a lot of chances,” said Fowler.

“We are not a million miles away. The tide is turning. Hopefully, it will happen pretty soon,” he added.