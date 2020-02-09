Indian Super League | Chennaiyin has the chance to reach top four

Chennaiyin FC has managed a remarkable turnaround in its fortunes winning its last four games and now has a realistic chance of making the top four. This seemed impossible not too long ago.

On Sunday, it will host defending champion Bengaluru FC in its final home match of the season. With its big win 6-3 win over Kerala Blasters FC in Kochi last week, CFC is brimming with confidence.

Boost in confidence

The home team has managed to score 15 goals in its last four matches and it should give the team a huge boost in confidence against a formidable side like BFC.

But unlike the previous games, BFC will be a tougher opponent as it is defensively the best side in the competition. CFC will miss the services of Anirudh Thapa (suspension) and Germanpreet Singh is a doubtful starter.

Coach Owen Coyle who is aware of that said: “They are a strong, physical team that defends well. To win the game, we have to play very well offensively but we do know that we have to do better defensively too. We respect the champions but do not fear them.”

For CFC — currently fifth in the table with 21 points from 14 games — it will be important to pocket three points to stay in the fight with Mumbai for the fourth place.

With 28 points from 15 matches, BFC is comfortably placed third, ahead of Mumbai City FC on 26 from 16 games.

BFC comes into the game on the back of two wins but would want to get on board first on Sunday considering its three defeats have come when it has conceded a goal first while CFC has never lost after taking the lead this season.

BFC coach Carles Cuadrat said, “It’s clear that the new coach has been getting them to believe more in the creative process. They have become a team who score a lot of goals. We will try to score first but we know it is not going to be easy.”