Indian Super League | Chennaiyin FC signs Lazar Cirkovic for 2023-24 season

September 16, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Chennaiyin FC, on September 16, announced it has signed Serbian defender Lazar Cirkovic ahead of the 2023-24 Indian Super League season.

The club has signed the defender-subject to ITC approval - as its fifth foreigner.

“We’re delighted to bring Laz out to the club. We’ve chased him. For a whole he’s had a lot of interest from clubs because he plays at such a high level with great pedigree. And he’s a tremendous addition. He’s played at the highest level and he’ll able to impart that knowledge and that quality. A terrific signing for the club,” head coach Owen Coyle said.

Cirkovic last turned out for Hungarian club Budapest Honved FC where he made 17 appearances in the Hungarian first division in the 2022-23 season. He has played most of his senior football in the Serbian first division, making 146 appearances for FK Rad, FK Partizan Belgrade and Kisvarda FC.

He has also played for Swiss side, FC Luzern and Israeli side, Maccabi Netanya.

“I’m very excited for the Indian challenge. I can’t wait to get onto the pitch and fight for my new colours, teammates and fans. See you soon, Chennai,” the 31-year-old Cirkovic said.