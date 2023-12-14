ADVERTISEMENT

ISL-10 | Chennaiyin’s Crivellaro, Murray make Bengaluru pay the penalty

December 14, 2023 03:35 am | Updated 03:35 am IST - Chennai

Rafael Crivellaro and Jordan Murray found the net for Chennaiyin FC through penalties at the beginning of each half

Sankar Narayanan E.H.

On the double: Jordan fired home CFC’s second after Crivellaro, third from left, netted the first. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

 Chennaiyin FC blanked Bengaluru FC 2-0 in their Southern Derby in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday.

Owen Coyle’s men are now sixth with 12 points in 10 matches. BFC, taking the field for the first time under interim coach Renedy Singh, is on a seven-match winless run and stands ninth with seven points from 10 outings.

A handball from BFC defender Namgyal Bhutia inside the box was spotted by the referee and Crivellaro made no mistake.

The Brazilian midfielder sent in a powerful left-footer that BFC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu couldn’t save even though he dived the right way.

BFC may have felt unlucky when it was not awarded a penalty in the 14th minute (Ankit Mukherjee handball).

The rest of the half saw CFC dominate proceedings and Gurpreet being called into action multiple times. If not for the BFC goalkeeper, the host would have scored a few more.

Rafael Crivellaro of Chennaiyin FC against Bengaluru FC. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

After the break, Crivellaro showcased his magic again, weaving past a number of BFC defenders inside the box. He was successful in drawing a foul from Harsh Patre. Murray slotted home with ease.

Despite the visitors’ best efforts towards the fag end of the match, CFC goalkeeper Debjit Majumder stood strong.

The result: Chennaiyin FC 2 (Crivellaro pen-6, Murray pen-50) bt Bengaluru FC 0.

