GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ISL-10 | Chennaiyin’s Crivellaro, Murray make Bengaluru pay the penalty

Rafael Crivellaro and Jordan Murray found the net for Chennaiyin FC through penalties at the beginning of each half

December 14, 2023 03:35 am | Updated 03:35 am IST - Chennai

Sankar Narayanan E.H.
On the double: Jordan fired home CFC’s second after Crivellaro, third from left, netted the first.

On the double: Jordan fired home CFC’s second after Crivellaro, third from left, netted the first. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

 Chennaiyin FC blanked Bengaluru FC 2-0 in their Southern Derby in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday.

Rafael Crivellaro and Jordan Murray found the target through penalties at the beginning of each half.

Owen Coyle’s men are now sixth with 12 points in 10 matches. BFC, taking the field for the first time under interim coach Renedy Singh, is on a seven-match winless run and stands ninth with seven points from 10 outings.

A handball from BFC defender Namgyal Bhutia inside the box was spotted by the referee and Crivellaro made no mistake.

The Brazilian midfielder sent in a powerful left-footer that BFC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu couldn’t save even though he dived the right way.

BFC may have felt unlucky when it was not awarded a penalty in the 14th minute (Ankit Mukherjee handball).

The rest of the half saw CFC dominate proceedings and Gurpreet being called into action multiple times. If not for the BFC goalkeeper, the host would have scored a few more.

Rafael Crivellaro of Chennaiyin FC against Bengaluru FC.

Rafael Crivellaro of Chennaiyin FC against Bengaluru FC. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

After the break, Crivellaro showcased his magic again, weaving past a number of BFC defenders inside the box. He was successful in drawing a foul from Harsh Patre. Murray slotted home with ease.

Despite the visitors’ best efforts towards the fag end of the match, CFC goalkeeper Debjit Majumder stood strong.

The result: Chennaiyin FC 2 (Crivellaro pen-6, Murray pen-50) bt Bengaluru FC 0.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.