INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE | Blasters desperate to regain winning touch against FC Goa

February 24, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KOCHI

With many of his key players injured, it would not be a surprise if the Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic says a small prayer every time one of his players falls down during a game.

The Blasters take on FC Goa — an opponent one rung above them — in the ISL at the Nehru Stadium here on Sunday. More than anything else, the talk is around the many injured players in the team, with goalkeeper Sachin Suresh the latest to join the list that includes the team’s star Adrian Luna.

“The injuries… actually for us, that’s the story of the season,” said Vukomanovic on Saturday and admitted that this is the most challenging phase of his tenure in Kochi.

“Now, every day it’s like hoping that we don’t lose anybody (with injuries)…and hope the players stay healthy till the end of the season.”

The Blasters, fifth in the league table after losing their last three matches, have to work hard to regain their winning touch.

“We cannot control our opponents, but we have to get back that fighting spirit, fighting for each other and trying to overcome the opponents like we were doing in December,” said the coach.

