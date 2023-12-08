ISL-10 | Bengaluru FC suffers a humiliating loss to Mumbai City FC

December 08, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - BENGALURU

Bengaluru FC’s cup of woes overflowed at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Friday after a humiliating 0-4 loss — the heaviest at home in its history — to Mumbai City FC.

Simon Grayson’s men now lie ninth in the table on seven points, with just a solitary win from nine outings.

So bad was the performance that the moment Mumbai City scored its fourth goal, club owner Parth Jindal raged on X: “This isn’t Bengaluru FC — changes are coming — we need to get back to where we belong — this is embarrassing. I’m sorry — this is beyond me — with this squad to play like this is not BFC.”

Impulsive it may have been, but the view wasn’t far from the truth. Mumbai City steamrolled BFC for much of the match, and the opener from Abdenasser El Khayati on 11 minutes was its first evidence. A wonderful through ball from Rahul Bheke was collected superbly by Greg Stewart, who in turn squared the ball for El Khayati for an easy tap in.

On the half-hour mark, the visitors doubled the advantage when Akash Mishra volleyed home from just outside the penalty area after BFC defender Robin Yadav botched a clearance.

BFC’s only real chance came in the 23rd minute, but Javi Hernandez’s curled strike aimed at the top corner was tipped over by goalie Phurba Lachenpa.

If the 7000-odd faithful at the ground had hoped for BFC players to clear their heads and come back rejuvenated, it wasn’t to be.

The hosts only muddled things further by conceding two penalties in four minutes, both of which were converted.

Nearly half an hour was left but Mumbai City, intriguingly, did not plunge the dagger further. And BFC should be thankful for that.

The result: Bengaluru FC 0 lost to Mumbai City FC 4 (El Khayati 11, Mishra 30, Pereyra Diaz 57-pen, Chhangte 61-pen).

