Indian Super League | ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters in November 20 opener

MARGAO

30 October 2020 22:31 IST

The much-anticipated Kolkata derby on November 27

ATK Mohun Bagan will face Kerala Blasters in the opening match of this year’s ISL on November 20.

The organisers released the fixtures of the first half of the 11-team league on Friday. The schedule covers matches to be played till January 11, 2011.

The remaining schedule will be released later.

Advertising

Advertising

The much-anticipated first clash between Kolkata sides ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal will be played on November 27.

Home side FC Goa play its first match against former champion Bengaluru FC on November 22 at Fatorda.

This year’s ISL is being staged entirely in Goa behind closed doors at three venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before their arrival in Goa, all teams were required to have three negative test results.

Following their arrival, the players and officials were put under quarantine for 10 days (14 for foreign players) during which five tests were conducted.

Bengaluru FC’s schedule (all matches at 7.30 p.m.):

Nov. 22: FC Goa; Nov. 28: Hyderabad FC; Dec. 4: Chennaiyin FC; Dec. 8: NEUFC; Dec. 13: Kerala Blasters; Dec. 17: Odisha FC; Dec. 21: ATK Mohun Bagan; Dec. 28: Jamshedpur FC; Jan. 5: Mumbai City FC; Jan. 9: SC East Bengal.

Chennaiyin FC’s schedule (matches at 7.30 p.m. unless mentioned otherwise):

Nov. 24: Jamshedpur FC; Nov. 29: Kerala Blasters; Dec. 4: Bengaluru FC; Dec. 9: Mumbai City FC; Dec. 13: NEUFC, 5 p.m.; Dec. 19: FC Goa; Dec. 26: SC East Bengal; Dec. 29: ATK Mohun Bagan; Jan. 4: Hyderabad FC; Jan. 10: Odisha FC, 5 p.m.

Kerala Blasters FC’s schedule (all matches at 7.30 p.m.):

Nov. 20: ATK Mohun Bagan; Nov. 26: NEUFC; Nov. 29: Chennaiyin FC; Dec. 6: FC Goa; Dec. 13: Bengaluru FC; Dec. 20: SC East Bengal; Dec. 27: Hyderabad FC; Jan. 2: Mumbai City FC; Jan. 7: Odisha FC; Jan. 10: Jamshedpur FC.

Hyderabad FC’s schedule (matches at 7.30 p.m. unless mentioned otherwise):

Nov. 23: Odisha FC; Nov. 28: Bengaluru FC; Dec. 2: Jamshedpur FC; Dec. 11: ATK Mohun Bagan; Dec. 15: SC East Bengal; Dec. 20: Mumbai City FC, 5 p.m.; Dec. 27: Kerala Blasters; Dec. 30: FC Goa; Jan. 4: Chennaiyin FC; Jan. 8: NEUFC.

ATK Mohun Bagan’s schedule (all matches at 7.30 p.m.):

Nov. 20: Kerala Blasters; Nov. 27: SC East Bengal; Dec. 3: Odisha FC; Dec. 7: Jamshedpur FC; Dec. 11: Hyderabad FC; Dec. 16: FC Goa; Dec. 21: Bengaluru FC; Dec. 29: Chennaiyin FC; Jan. 3: NEUFC; Jan. 11: Mumbai City FC.

SC East Bengal’s schedule (matches at 7.30 p.m. unless mentioned otherwise):

Nov. 27: ATK Mohun Bagan; Dec. 1: Mumbai City FC; Dec. 5: NEUFC; Dec. 10: Jamshedpur FC; Dec. 15: Hyderabad FC; Dec. 20: Kerala Blasters; Dec. 26: Chennaiyin FC; Jan. 3: Odisha FC, 5 p.m.; Jan. 6: FC Goa; Jan. 9: Bengaluru FC.

Mumbai City FC’s schedule (matches at 7.30 p.m. unless mentioned otherwise):

Nov. 21: NEUFC; Nov. 25: FC Goa; Dec. 1: SC East Bengal; Dec. 6: Odisha FC, 5 p.m.; Dec. 9: Chennaiyin FC; Dec. 14: Jamshedpur FC; Dec. 20: Hyderabad FC, 5 p.m.; Jan. 2: Kerala Blasters; Jan. 5: Bengaluru FC; Jan. 11: ATK Mohun Bagan.

NEUFC’s schedule (matches at 7.30 p.m. unless mentioned otherwise):

Nov. 21: Mumbai City FC; Nov. 26: Kerala Blasters; Nov. 30: FC Goa; Dec. 5: SC East Bengal; Dec. 8: Bengaluru FC; Dec. 13: Chennaiyin FC, 5 p.m.; Dec. 18: Jamshedpur FC; Dec. 22: Odisha FC; Jan. 3: ATK Mohun Bagan; Jan. 8: Hyderabad FC.

Odisha FC’s schedule (matches at 7.30 p.m. unless mentioned otherwise):

Nov. 23: Hyderabad FC; Nov. 29: Jamshedpur FC, 5 p.m.; Dec. 3: ATK Mohun Bagan; Dec. 6: Mumbai City FC, 5 p.m.; Dec. 12: FC Goa; Dec. 17: Bengaluru FC; Dec. 22: NEUFC; Jan. 3: SC East Bengal, 5 p.m.; Jan. 7: Kerala Blasters; Jan. 10: Chennaiyin FC, 5 p.m.

Jamshedpur FC’s schedule (matches at 7.30 p.m. unless mentioned otherwise):

Nov. 24: Chennaiyin FC; Nov. 29: Odisha FC, 5 p.m.; Dec. 2: Hyderabad FC; Dec. 7: ATK Mohun Bagan; Dec. 10: SC East Bengal; Dec. 14: Mumbai City FC; Dec. 18: NEUFC; Dec. 23: FC Goa; Dec. 28: Bengaluru FC; Jan. 10: Kerala Blasters.

FC Goa’s schedule (all matches at 7.30 p.m.):

Nov. 22: Bengaluru FC; Nov. 25: Mumbai City FC; Nov. 30: NEUFC; Dec. 6: Kerala Blasters; Dec. 12: Odisha FC; Dec. 16: ATK Mohun Bagan; Dec. 19: Chennaiyin FC; Dec. 23: Jamshedpur FC; Dec. 30: Hyderabad FC; Jan. 6: SC East Bengal.