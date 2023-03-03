ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Super League | ATK MB will aim to perpetuate its dominance over Odisha FC

March 03, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - KOLKATA

The two face off in the second knockout match of ISL season nine with the chance to take on Hyderabad in the semifinals as the prize

Y. B. Sarangi

ATK MB’s Dimitri Petratos, who has scored nine goals and assisted seven so far, will be eager to inflate his tally against OFC. | Photo Credit: ISL / Focus Sports

ATK Mohun Bagan will bank on its die-hard supporters to carry on its winning momentum against Odisha FC in the second knockout match of the Indian Super League at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday.

Third-placed ATK MB, which grabbed full points from its final two league outings, including the Kolkata derby against East Bengal, will be inspired by its seven home wins out of 10 matches and no loss record against OFC.

The Mariners had beaten OFC in their last meeting at the same venue about a month ago. It should provide more confidence to the host in its third playoff appearance.

ATK MB’s Dimitri Petratos has scored nine goals and assisted seven so far. He will be eager to inflate his tally against OFC.

“It is not necessary to change. We only have to work on the details,” said ATKMB coach Juan Ferrando.

The sixth-positioned OFC, which lost its last league engagement against Jamshedpur FC at home, has just three away victories. But reaching the ISL knockouts for the first time will spur the Juggernauts to forget the past and make a fresh start in the do-or-die stage.

Odisha FC will look to Diego Mauricio, who has 12 goals so far this season, to turn things around. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

OFC will rely on its star striker Diego Mauricio, who has scored 12 goals, to turn things around.

“All the players are fit and available. We faced them (ATK MB) twice in the league, drawing one and losing the other. Now it is time to win,” said OFC coach Josep Gombau.

The winner of the contest will meet Hyderabad FC in the last-four.

